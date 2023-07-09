Jurrien Timber completes Arsenal medical as Cafu joins English club

Jurrien Timber
Jurrien Timber

Ajax defender, Jurrien Timber is on the verge of joining Arsenal after “completing” his medical.This comes after Arsenal completed a £34million deal with Ajax.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Timber has passed his medical.Meanwhile, in another development, English club Rotherham United on Saturday signed defensive midfielder Cafu on a one-year deal.

Cafu left Premier League side Nottingham Forest at the end of last season after the expiration of his contract.

The Portuguese came through the ranks at Benfica before joining Vitoria Guimaraes.

 

