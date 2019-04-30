Just In: Zainab Aliyu regains freedom in Saudi Arabia

Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, has said that the Federal Government has secured the release of a Nigerian student, Zainab Habibu, who was detained in Saudi on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Zainab, a student of Maitama Sule University, Kano, was arrested after a banned drug, tramadol, was found in her bag. She claimed it was planted in her luggage by unknown persons.

The student had travelled from Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in company with her mother, Mrs. Maryam Aliyu, and sister, Hajara Aliyu, but she was arrested over allegations that a bag bearing her name tag contained the unlawful substance.

Zainab, who was accused of entering Saudi Arabia with an illegal dosage of Tramadol was later discovered to be a victim of a cartel that specialised in keeping hard drugs in travellers’ bags, some of whom were already in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Monday said Buhari had directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to immediately intervene in the case of a student, Zainab Aliyu, detained for drug trafficking by the Saudi authorities.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday @BashirAhmaad, the President’s aide had tweeted:

The Federal Government has secured the release of Zainab Habibu Aliyu who was arrested in Saudi Arabia for alleged drug trafficking. Details soon from Ministry of Foreign Affairs. #FreeZainab

Just about the same time the Presidency tweeted Zainab’s release, the Senate had, at plenary on Tuesday, stated that Senate President Bukola Saraki had announced senators Kabiru Gaya, Abdullahi Adamu, Aliyu Wamakko, Sam Egwu, Baba Kaka, Monsurat Sunmonu and himself as members of an ad-hoc committee to investigate the matter of Zainab Aliyu.