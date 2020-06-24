Kaduna assembly directs members to go for COVID-19 test

All members of the Kaduna state house of assembly have been directed to submit their samples for COVID-19 test.

All members of staff of the assembly have also been asked to ensure their samples are tested for the coronavirus.

Yusuf Zailani, speaker of the house, gave the directive following the discovery of a COVID-19 case among the assembly staff last week.

Ali Kalat, deputy chairman, house committee on health, disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday.

According to him, the directive became necessary to ascertain the status of members and staff of the assembly, since a staff tested positive for the virus.

Kalat, however, added that none of the lawmakers who have been tested has been confirmed positive.

“The speaker has given directives that the entire workforce of the assembly should be subjected to coronavirus tests and the exercise is still going on at the assembly,” he said.

“Going forward, we have to surrender ourselves for testing so that we will be sure that the entire members of the assembly and its workforce are COVID-19 negative.

“All staff have converged for the exercise and it is ongoing. After the exercise we will close and wait for further directives from the executive.”

As of June 22, 2020, a total of 600 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Kaduna state, out of which 308 people have been discharged and 10 deaths recorded.