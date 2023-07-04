Kano anti-graft commission arrests Ganduje’s commissioner

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission has arrested Engr Idris Wada Saleh, who served as Commissioner for works and Infrastructure under the immediate past administration of ex-Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He was arrested alongside five others over allegation of N1billion fraud.

It was gathered that the commissioner was also Managing Director, Kano Road Maintenance Agency (KARMA), Permanent Secretary, Public Procurement Bureau, Mustapha Madaki Huguma, Director of Finance, Director of Research and Planning with others were arrested on Monday evening over allegation of withdrawing over N1billion for the rehabilitation of 30 roads and drainage in the metropolis that was not carried out.

A source in the commission who asked not to be mentioned confirmed to our reporter that those arrested were undergoing interrogation and would be arraign before the court immediately investigation is completed.

The money in question was said to have been withdrawn in three batches, paid into account of three companies around April 25th, 2023. while those arrested have made confessional statement of payment for jobs not done according to a source.

‘’The Due Process office said the certificate of no objection was issued because Kano Road Maintenance Agency said the rehabilitation of the roads would be carried out through direct labour but the papers submitted read otherwise.’’

The companies are North stone Construction Company Nig. Ltd, Arfat Multiresources Ltd and 1st Step Construction Ltd.

When he appeared before a Trust TV programme last week, reinstated chairman of the anti-graft commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magajin Rimin-Gado, pledged to reopen the investigation against Ganduje on some controversial videos.

Daily Nigerian, an online publication, had released some videos of Ganduje allegedly collecting kickbacks from contractors

But Rimin-Gado, who was removed by Ganduje after some altercation, and reinstated by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, said the probe was necessary.

Reminded of what he said on the dollar videos in a previous interview, Rimin-Gado said, “I mean every word I said when I was in office. We opened an investigation but there were certain limitations then because he was the incumbent governor.

“Every incumbent governor, deputy governor or president has immunity. Now that limit is no more. The commission will do what is necessary.”