Kano govt places commissioners on six-month probation

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, on Wednesday, placed the newly-inaugurated commissioners on six months probation period after which they will be assessed based on their performance.

The governor said based on the assessments, commissioners who performed well will be appreciated and those who under performed will be pulled out.

He stated this during the maiden state executive council meeting he presided over at the government house.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Hisham Habib, the governor was quoted as saying he will head the monitoring and evaluation team to monitor the performances of the commissioners and their ministries.

The statement read: “Governor Yusuf told the commissioners that their appointments were based on merit, professionalism, previous performances and competency and urged them to be committed to their duties.

“Let me urge you all to sustain the tempo of loyalty, dedication, commitment to duty and be honest in the discharge of your duties, be honest, accountable, and mindful of the confidence repose in us by the good people on us.

“I am reminding you that your appointment is on probation of six months period after which a monitoring and evaluation team under my headship will be monitoring the performances of the ministry’s and those who performed well will be appreciated and those who under performed will be pulled out,” he said.

“The governor tasked the commissioners to work as one family for the people of Kano believing that they are the best team to salvage the state from the mismanagement by the immediate past administration and deliver the dividends of democracy in the nooks and crannies of l there state.

“Governor Abba used the opportunity to thank the people of the state and assured them that as the journey begin, they will soon start to see positive changes that have direct bearing in their lives,” the statement however reads.

Recall that the Commissioners were newly inaugurated barely a week ago.