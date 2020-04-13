Kano records two new cases of coronavirus

The ministry of health in Kano has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in the state.

The ministry broke the news in a tweet on Monday night.

“As at 7:45pm, 2 additional cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in @KanostateNg,” the tweet read.

This brings to three the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state which recorded its index case two days ago.

It is unclear if the new cases contracted the disease from the 75-year-old former diplomat who took COVID-19 to Kano.

The patient had reportedly returned to the state from Abuja on the eve of the lockdown ordered by Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano.

This brings to 325, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country, with 91 patients discharged and 10 deaths recorded.