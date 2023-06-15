Kanu’s family sacks Ozekhome, Ejiofor

The family of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has terminated the appointment of Kanu’s lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome, SAN and Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

This was contained in a statement by Kanu’s younger brother Kanunta on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

The statement entitled ” Notice of dismissal”, reads: “I hereby formally notify @MikeozekhomeSAN and @lfeanyiEjiofor that their services are no longer required in #MaziNnamdiKanu case pending before the Supreme Court of Nigeria and all concerning him”.

Ozekhome’s alleged refusal to allow Kanu’s personal physicians access to him for the urgent ear surgery was cited by the family as part of the reasons for the action.

“After Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case on 11th May 2023 Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN has refused to see his client in DSS headquarters Abuja even after several messages from #MNK to see him.

“Secondly, for stopping the medical doctors who were to examine #MNK on 5th June even when he and BIfeanyianyi Ejiofor was duly informed on the 2nd of June and #MNK told them to inform his family to arrange that. For these obvious reasons and many more, Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN and Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor is hereby sacked as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer.

“The Kanu family do appreciate your time and efforts so far, please hand over the legal documents Asap. “