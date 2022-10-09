Kenya Beat Nigeria to Win Final Match of ICC Under-19 Qualifiers

Kenya’s under-19 men’s cricket team on Saturday defeated hosts, Nigeria, by 11 runs to win the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup Africa Division Two Qualifiers in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Kenya defeated their hosts in the final match of the nine-day competition at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

They had won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 90 runs all out in 35 overs, while Nigeria came into the chase, only to score 79 runs in 20.4 overs.

Kenya thus won by 11 runs to finish first in the six-team competition and lift the trophy as champions of the World Cup Africa Division Two Qualifiers.

NAN reported that Sierra Leone was the third-place winner in the competition, based on ICC rankings.

The three teams will go on to feature in Division One in March 2023, with the host country yet to be decided by ICC.

Speaking after Saturday’s match, the coach of Kenya, Josphat lrungu, said his team defeated Nigeria based on experience.

“We came to Nigeria with the determination to return home with a ticket to qualify for Division One and also win the competition.

“My players worked hard in all their games, even though our opponents in this final match played well.

“Nigeria has a set of good players, I must confess. But my players performed with all their strength from the beginning to the end of the game.

“We will now go back to Nairobi and start immediate preparations for division one,” he said.

On his part, Daniel Gim, coach of the b Nigerian team, said the most important thing for his team was to have qualified for division one.

“It was a low-scoring wicket and we did not get our batting right today, and this is what affected our game.

“But we have learnt from our mistakes today (Saturday) and we will fix them before the division one,” he said.

The ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Division Two Qualifiers had begun on September 30.