Kidnapped Lagos Fire Service boss, others freed

Kidnapped Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau and six others have been released, the police said Wednesday morning.

They were released at about 11:45pm inside the forest where the kidnappers kept them by a joint security force.

Already some suspects have been arrested in the operation still ongoing in the forest at the time of this report.

The victims were kidnapped at about 8pm on April 6 along the Ikorodu-Epe Expressway while on their way to Lagos.

According to the statement by police spokesman Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent (DSP), they were released unhurt and have been reunited with their families.

“The victims have since reunited with their families. The command’s tactical teams are still in the creeks and forests combating the hoodlums.

“Water-tight security measures are emplaced across the state to forestall future occurrence. The command deeply appreciate the supports of Lagos State Government and the good people of Lagos who stood by us and also provided useful information that facilitated the prompt rescue of the victims. Together we will continue to make Lagos State one of the safest states in Nigeria,” he said.