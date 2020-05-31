Kidnapped Nasarawa CAN chairman regains freedom

Joseph Masin, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Nasarawa state, has been released after spending days in kidnappers’ den.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Sam Joseph, son of the clergyman, confirmed his release.

Joseph said his father was released about 11:45 pm on Saturday, around Lizhi village in Nasarawa-Eggon local government area of the state.

Bola Longe, the state commissioner of police also confirmed the release of the CAN chairman to journalists on Sunday in Lafia.

Longe said police investigation is still in progress and four suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnap.

He said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

He denied knowledge of any ransom paid to secure the release of the CAN chairman.

Masin was abducted by gunmen at his residence in Lafia between 11 pm and 12 midnight on May 27.

Yohanna Samari, former CAN secretary in the state, said the chairman was taken away on a motorcycle.

Masin who arrived at home about 2:00 a.m on Sunday and was taken to hospital for medical examination.