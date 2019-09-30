Kidnappers release Siasia’s mother after 10 weeks

Ogere Betty, mother of Samson Siasia, a former Super Eagles player and coach, has been freed by her abductors.

The Bayelsa state police command confirmed her release on Sunday, but did not immediately give details of the development.

Ogere Betty was kidnapped at her Odoni residence in Sagbama, Bayelsa state on July 15.

The 76-year-old had been kidnapped in November 2015 but regained her freedom 13 days later.

Her release comes less than a week after Siasia cried out that he has been abandoned on his mother’s abduction.

He accused the federal government and Bayelsa state government of not doing enough to rescue her.

“I feel abandoned. I am on my own,” Siasia had told TheCable, adding: “Bayelsa state government is not doing anything. I am so disappointed with the governor.

“Federal government has not done anything too. I went to pay the minister of youth and sports development a visit, he was on seat but sent a message across that he will call me later because he was attending to some other people.”

Siasia also said the family paid N1.5 million ransom to the kidnappers for the release of his mother three weeks ago, but they still held her.

“My cousin’s mother-in-law was also abducted from the beginning. For the past two months, my mother has been there,” he had said.

“So, about three weeks ago we sent someone with 1.5 million which they agreed to accept. And when he got there, they said we are playing with them.

“They released my cousin’s mother-in-law. So, it was like a swap. So, the guy is there now. With this development, we don’t even trust them with whatever they are saying anymore.”