Killers of Kogi PDP Women Leader, Achejuh Abuh, must be brought to justice – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says those implicated in the killing of Kogi Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women Leader, Madam Achejuh Abuh, must be brought to justice as he awaits scrupulous investigation into the incident.

Late Achejuh Abuh, the Women Leader of Wada Aro Campaign Council, Ochadamu ward, was, on Nov. 18, burnt alive in her home by suspected political thugs.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, decried whatever could spur anyone to take the life of another human being, particularly a woman, who was burnt to death in her home in the most gruesome manner.

President Buhari charged all security agencies involved in the investigation to do a thorough and expeditious job on the matter, so that justice could be served without fear or favor.

“We must learn to behave decently, whether during elections or at other times. No life should be taken wantonly under any guise, and the fact that this reprehensible act occurred two days after voting shows primitive behaviour, which should not be accepted in a decent society,” the President said.

He sympathised with the family of the deceased, vowing that the law would catch up with the malefactors, and justice would be done.

According to him, any descent to barbarism, as was visited on the PDP Woman Leader, has gone out of the realm of politics, and is “pure criminality and bestiality”.

“Such evildoers must be brought to justice, irrespective of whatever allegiances they hold,” the President affirmed.