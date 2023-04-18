KSrelief Ramadan food package distributed across several countries

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) still distributes the Ramadan food packages in Bangladesh, Chad, Nigeria, Lebanon and Somalia.

The Ramadan scheme benefits thousands of families in different cities, this week more than six tons of food were distributed in Bangladesh, another 10 tons and 400kg of food packages in N’Djamena, Chad and 23.56 tons of food packages were given out in Nigeria.

This Ramadan project also distributed 2,324 food aid packages to Palestinian and Syrian refugees in Lebanon, benefiting 11,620 individuals.

In Somalia, the center handed out 850 food packages to 5,100 individuals impacted by the drought.

The aid is part of Somalia’s third phase program to provide life-saving interventions in food security for those affected by drought. The total aid volume so far is 4,620 tons for people affected by the dry spell.