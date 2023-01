The leader of the Kwara state house of assembly, Abubakar Magaji Olawoyin is dead.

Honourable Olawoyin died in the early hours of Monday following a brief illness.

According to a statement by the chairman, kwara state house of assembly committee on Information, Awolola Ayokunle, the late Olawoyin will be buried according to the Islamic rite later in the evening at his Magajin Geri family house, Surulere, Ilorin.

He was aged 57.