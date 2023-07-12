Ladoja drags Makinde, Olubadan to court over newly crowned Obas

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadan, Rashidi Ladoja has dragged the Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde; the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, and his ten newly elevated beaded crown-wearing Obas to court over the chieftaincy title.

Ladoja dragged them to Oyo State High Court, Ring Road, Ibadan last Thursday.

It was reported on Thursday, June 22, that Makinde approved the elevation following the recommendation of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, who is the prescribed and consenting authority.

It will also be recalled that the governor last Friday presented the Staff of Office to the new Obas.

The new Obas are Owolabi Olakulehin; Tajudeen Ajibola; Eddy Oyewole; Lateef Adebimpe; Biodun Kola-Daisi; Kola Adegbola; Hamidu Ajibade; Olubunmi Isioye; Bayo Akande and Abiodun Azeez while Ladoja, who had earlier rejected the elevation was conspicuously absent at the ceremony.