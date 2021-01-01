Lady alleges dating Dangote, says ‘He broke my heart in 1000 pieces’

A lady identified as Bea Lewis has claimed she had dated Aliko Dangote, a Nigerian businessman.

She took to her Instagram page on Thursday to recount how the billionaire “broke my heart in 1000 pieces” long after their romantic escapade.

In the post which appeared to be a reflection of the year 2020, Lewis shared pictures of herself, which included a photo that showed her caressing Dangote on his left chin.

The lady — with the Instagram handle (@Iambealewis) — said that dating Africa’s richest man earned her a consistent fitness regime and had her become vegan.

Lewis added that being with Dangote also got her a profitable stock portfolio, changed her perspective on work ethics, and upped her overall financial portfolio.

“I dated the richest black man in the world. He broke my heart in 1000 pieces. I learned more from him than any person I’ve ever met. Communicating with a billionaire daily makes you see the world differently,” she wrote.

“I became more organized and finally am able to step away from the daily kitchen operations. I learned love without strings. Give your best without expectations. Nothing is forever.

“I realized a half a million-dollar restaurant project was a bad investment. I purchased two properties. I started a consistent fitness regime. Became vegan. Obtained a profitable stock portfolio.

“He changed my perspective on work ethic and patience. Once my mindset changed the universe gravitated me to people that uplifted me and increased my net worth mentally and financially. To 2021 and powerful encounters.”