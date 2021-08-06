Lagos assembly approves 50% reduction of ex-governors’ pension

The Lagos state house of assembly has approved a 50 percent reduction of pension paid to former governors.

In November 2020, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state, had submitted a bill to the state assembly to abolish the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007).

The breakdown of the pension package for the former governors, which include accommodation, house maintenance, security, among others.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the house of assembly adopted the report submitted by its committee on establishment.

The committee also recommended the removal of the law which stipulates that houses in Abuja and Lagos should be provided for former governors.

A reduction in the number of vehicles made available to former governors and their deputies was also recommended by the committee.

Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the house, suggested that former governors should get two vehicles (a car and a van) instead of three as recommended by the committee.

He also said the cars should be changed every four years instead of the three years recommended by the committee.

The speaker said the projected downward review of the pension could be affected by inflation and other economic factors, but said the house must reduce the cost of governance, as demanded by the people.

“There is no argument, we must realise that this is democracy and it is all about the people. We are here because of the people. When we represent people, it is good for us to listen to them as well,” he said.

“We must realise that we would always go back to the people for support. So when we hearken to their agitations and reduce what existed, it shows that we listen.”

Obasa added that his suggestion for a reduction of the number of cars is because “as you age, your needs continue to decrease”.