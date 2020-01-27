Lagos bans okada, keke in Ikeja, Apapa, four other LGs

Lagos State has banned the operations of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in six local government areas in the state.

The affected LGs are the state capital Ikeja, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, Apapa, Surulere and Eti Osa. The ban will come into effect on February 1.

“After consultations with stakeholders, the State Security Council, in compliance with the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018, has decided to commence enforcement of the law which bans the operation of Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) in the following Local Governments (LGs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs),” Lagos State information and strategy commissioner Gbenga Omotosho said at a press conference.

The ban affects the local council development areas (LCDAs) under the LG. They are Apapa LG- Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos Mainland LG – Yaba LCDA, Surulere LG- Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda LCDAs, Ikeja LG- Onigbongbo and Ojodu LCDAs, Eti-Osa LG- Ikoyi-Obalende and Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs, Lagos Island LG- Lagos Island East LCDA.

Omotosho said the ban is the first stage of the state government’s plan to sanitize its “roads and protect Lagosians from the negative effects of these illegal modes of transportation.”

“The Law is very clear. Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) are banned on all highways, bridges and the listed roads,” Omotosho said.