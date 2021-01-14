Lagos college of medicine shuts down as students, staff contract COVID-19

The Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) has shut down its campus after some students and officials tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the institution’s student union said the provost mandated every student to evacuate the hostel and isolate themselves at home for two weeks effective from Friday.

The union said courses and examinations have been put on hold, adding that a communique containing modalities for school resumption will be circulated after the two-week isolation period.

“Owing to the present reality of the Covid19 we are faced with and after an evidence based investigation that some students and College staff have been confirmed positive of the coronavirus, The Provost has mandated that EVERY student should evacuate the hostel and isolate themselves at home for the next 2weeks effective from Friday 15th January. This was a decision made at an emergency academic board meeting,” the statement read.

“The Provost advised that any student with likely/ classical symptoms of the virus should fill a form which shall be sent across board in the shortest time possible and the concerned individuals shall be called upon for testing tomorrow whilst they await the results of their test at home.

“The Provost also reiterated that the college isolation bay shall be set up within this 2 weeks of isolation and complete evacuation of students from the college arena.

“We strongly encourage everyone to STRICTLY adhere to the Covid19 guidelines as stated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in a bid to help mitigate the spread and impact of the deadly virus within and beyond the college arena.”

Lagos, which is the epicentre of COVID-19 infections in Nigeria, has confirmed 37, 852 cases and recorded 260 deaths.

More than 29,000 patients in the state have also recovered from the disease.