Lagos COVID-19 infections rise again as NCDC confirms 457 new cases

After days of recording a steady decline in its daily COVID-19 infection rate, the figure for Lagos rose again, increasing to its highest in one week since July 28.

Lagos, the epicentre of the virus, had recorded less than 100 new samples in its daily count over the past six days, with the figure dropping to as low as 59 new infections on August 4.

But it appears the state may be on another upward trend as 137 new samples tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday — the highest since July 28 when the state recorded 212 new cases.

The new figure was part of the 457 new samples confirmed positive in 20 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) by the Nigeria Centre for Disease (NCDC) in its update for August 5.

However, in spite of confirming the most cases with over 15,000 infections, Lagos has also recorded the highest number of Nigeria’s total recoveries with over 13,000 discharged in the state

Meanwhile, the country’s daily fatality toll increased to its highest in close to two weeks, with 17 new deaths on Wednesday; 927 people have now died of COVID-19 complications in the country.

A total of 315 people were discharged on Wednesday, increasing the number of recoveries to 32,165.

More than 300,000 samples have now been tested across the country, and out of 44,890 that have been confirmed positive, 11,798 cases are still active in 35 states and the FCT.