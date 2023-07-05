Lagos deploys technology to monitor traffic infractions, says highway obstruction attracts N25k fine

The Lagos state government says as part of its newly introduced technology-driven device dubbed, Traffic Management Solutions (TMS), it has deployed handheld cameras to monitor traffic infractions.

In July 2021, the Lagos government unveiled the technology to capture traffic law violations and compliance checks in the state.

In a notice dated June 20, 2023, and forwarded multiple times on WhatsApp, violation details were shared with a traffic offender for dropping off a passenger on the Obalende bridge.

The traffic offender was said to be fined N25,000 for “highway obstruction”.

Speaking on the innovation, Taofeek Adebayo, spokesperson of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), said the technology was deployed in May to enable evidence-based prosecution of traffic violators.

He said the agency previously employed body cameras, but the latest deployment will ensure that traffic offenders are captured from a distance.

“It’s a new device deployed to LASTMA officials by the Lagos state government. It is called Traffic Management Solutions Devices Camera. It is a handheld camera,” he said.

“Initially, where you have LASTMA officials having altercations or struggling or trying to make arrests of motorists causing infractions on the road, it has now become a thing of the past.

“Now, this camera captures traffic infractions from a distance. That means the LASTMA official will not be closer to you this time around before capturing you if you commit any traffic infractions.”

WHY NOTICE WAS SENT TO THE TRAFFIC OFFENDER

Furthermore, Adebayo noted that the video sent to the traffic offender was for an infraction.

“It is a kind of obstruction. So, it is not expected that you stop by the bridge side and stop somebody or you pick somebody,” he said.

“It is expected that if you want to drop off somebody, you do it at an appropriate place designated. It is like a Bus Stop that the government approved.

“So, it’s an evidence that you really committed that offense. That is the reason why you have that video.”

‘TRAFFIC OFFENDERS CAN CONTEST NOTICE’

“Under the video, you have three buttons there. One is to challenge it if you want to challenge it, probably you have the feelings that you have not committed such offense, you will be charged to a mobile court,” he said.

“The other button there is how to reject payment. It is clear evidence that these are the offenses you have committed.

Adebayo added that the motorists are penalised based on LASTMA’s template for traffic contraventions.