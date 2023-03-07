Lagos Guber Poll: Artisans and technicians in Lagos drum support for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for governor of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has received the endorsement of artisans and technicians in Lagos State.

The artisans and technicians who fall under the aegis of the Association of Lagos Artisans and Technicians (ASLAT) boasted that they had benefited from Governor Sanwo-wise Olu’s leadership and promised to return the favor on Saturday by casting a sizable number of votes for the APC and its candidates.

During a press conference held on Tuesday in Ikeja, Lagos, the association declared their support for Governor Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates for the upcoming governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Mr. Adesina Akinyemi, the executive secretary of ASLAT, as well as the association’s president, Engr. Lawrence Ajayi, and chairman of the board of trustees, Asiwaju Jacob Fayeun, spoke during the news conference.

Addressing at the press conference, Akinyemi said that the Sanwo-Olu-led administration had made significant investments in the training and retraining of over 35,000 Lagos craftsmen and technicians, as well as in providing them with cutting-edge equipment.

Thus, he advised all association members and state residents who were of voting age to support Governor Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates on March 11.

Akinyemi predicted that the association’s “Operation 30:30” strategy, which entails ensuring that 30 artisans and technicians cast ballots in each of Lagos State’s 13,000 polling places, would result in more than 390,000 votes for Governor Sanwo-Olu from the artisans and technicians in all corners of the State.

He said, “The race for the position of governor of Lagos State is underway, and only Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has contacted us to ask for our support. He is the only candidate we are aware of. He is the only candidate who has demonstrated that he is qualified and prepared to serve as governor of Lagos State, and he is the only one we can put our trust in.

“I am happy and pleased to announce to the world that the Association of Lagos Artisans and Technicians (ASLAT) has adopted and will support massively Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his ambition to succeed himself as the governor of Lagos State.

“I, therefore, call on all our members across 20 local governments and 37 LCDAs in Lagos State to come out en-masse based on Operation 30:30 voting pattern to vote for Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday, March 11, 2023.”

Also speaking, the President of ASLAT, Engr. Lawrence Ajayi urged artisans and technicians in the 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state to come out en-masse on Saturday to deliver their polling units for Governor Sanwo-Olu and all the APC candidates.

The National President of Block Builders in Nigeria, Omooba Adesegun Banjoko, said artisans and technicians in Lagos will support Governor Sanwo-Olu’s re-election 100 percent. “We have our PVCs and we will demonstrate our support for him by voting for him. With our Operation 30:30 strategy, let us go and deliver for Sanwo-Olu,” he said.

Appreciating the association’s support during the press conference, former Permanent Secretary, of the Ministry of Wealth Creation, Mr. Abdulhakeem Mustapha, promised that more benefits await artisans and technicians if Governor Sanwo-Olu is re-elected on March 11.