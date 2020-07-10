Lagos lawmaker Braimoh dies two months to 60th birthday

Two weeks after the death of the Senator representing Lagos East District in the National Assembly, Bayo Osinowo, another lawmaker in the Centre of Excellence, Tunde Braimoh, is dead.

Braimoh, a former Chairman of Kosofe Local Government Area of the state, was the Chairman of Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Strategy and Security.

He represented Kosofe Constituency 11.

He died early Friday, two months before his 60th birthday.

For years, Braimoh and Osinowo were colleagues in the House of Assembly before Osinowo moved to the National Assembly.