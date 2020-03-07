Lagos monitoring ‘349 persons from endemic countries’

At least 349 persons from across the world are being monitored in Lagos over the outbreak of COVID-19 better known as coronavirus, the state government has said.

Writing via his Twitter handle on Satuday, Akin Abayomi, commissioner of health in Lagos, said the persons are from endemic countries — where there have been regular cases of coronavirus.

In a situation report he shared, Abayomi also said the number of confirmed cases of the infection in the state is still one as of Friday.

He wrote: “One confirmed case identified. 50 new samples collected for analysis.

“349 Persons of interest from endemic countries under follow up. Training of stakeholders and awareness on #COVID19 ongoing.”

The situation report identified wrong information of some contacts as well as language barrier as the challenges the state is experiencing in handling the infection.

Since the outbreak of the virus in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, more than 100,000 people across 91 countries have been infected, with at least 3,000 killed.

The World Health Organisation said the global case fatality rate is 3.4 percent.

Also, China and a number of other countries have made some progress as many patients have been discharged from treatment centres.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the country requires N1.6 billion emergency funding to fight coronavirus, but the federal government has so far released N984 million to combat the infection, while N200 million has been pledged in donation.