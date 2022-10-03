Lagos police arrest 2 cultists, recover gun, charms

The Lagos State Police Command says it arrested two suspected cultists, Sodiq Muftau, aka Mainama, and Surakat Toheeb, aka Elewedu, over alleged possession of a gun and substances suspected to be Indian hemp in the Badagry area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Sunday, said policemen on a routine patrol in the Ajara community arrested the suspects, adding that the investigation revealed that they were members of the Eiye cult.

He said, “Detectives of the Badagry Division of the Lagos State Police Command arrested one Sodiq Muftau, aka Mainama, 30, and Surakat Toheeb, aka Elewedu, 29, in Badagry, on Friday, September 23, 2022, around 6.30 pm.

“The suspects were arrested when policemen on a routine patrol noticed their suspicious movement within the Ajara community. Other members of the gang took to their heels upon sighting the police.

“After a thorough search of the suspects, a locally made double-barrelled pistol, nine live cartridges, charms, and weed suspected to be Indian hemp, were found in their possession.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects are members of the Eiye Confraternity in Badagry and environs. The effort is in place to unravel more details about their activities and the source of the firearm. The suspects would be arraigned after the investigation.”