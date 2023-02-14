Lagos State Commences Distribution of Palliatives to Its Citizens

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, in fulfillment of his promise to cushion the effects of the hardship being experienced by Lagosians that is occasioned by fuel scarcity and lack of currency from the banks, has commenced the distribution of palliative measures to the citizenry.

These include the vulnerable, civil servants, among others. The move is to alleviate the hunger that has been the outcome of currency redesigned by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and other crises associated with fuel scarcity.

Speaking at the launching of the distribution exercise, Governor Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his deputy Dr. Obafemi Hamzat gave out palliative to the teeming recipients today at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat in Ikeja, said the distribution is continuous as the government will be reaching out to the religious centers, Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) and other distribution channels across the state.

According to him, the purpose of the palliative is to cushion the biting effects of the current scarcity of Naira occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) Naira swap policy and the lingering fuel scarcity in the State.

The governor explained that the measures became necessary to improve the situation among the vulnerable residents of the State. Adding that “we are doing this to alleviate the pains and sufferings of Lagosians”

Governor Sanwo-Olu said, “What is inside the boxes are different items for the consumption of the vulnerable society”

Earlier in her speech, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Hon. (Mrs) Cecelia Dada stated that Lagos State Government has put together the palliative measure for Lagosians by distributing food to the vulnerable in the society.

Dada stressed that the state government is mindful of the welfare of its people and that the challenges faced by citizens are due to the naira swap and difficulty in accessing money.