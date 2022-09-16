Lagos State impounds 4,694 Okada, convicts 1,490 offenders

The convicts were among the 1,709 suspects arrested by the police between June 1 and September 9, 2022, a period, during which the Lagos State government reviewed the state traffic law guiding the activities of commercial motorcyclists in the state.

The review, among other reasons, came on the heels of the lynching of a sound engineer, David Imoh, by suspected commercial motorcyclists in the Lekki area of the state.

Following the tragic incident, a ban was placed on the operations of commercial motorcyclists in six local government areas, consisting of Eti Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Apapa.

The enforcement of the ban began on June 1, with security agents patrolling the listed Local Councils for errant motorcyclists who had been protesting against the ban.

Despite the protest, the government extended the ban to four more councils, consisting of Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Shomolu and Mushin on August 18.

According to statistics obtained from the Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, enforcement of the ban on motorcycle operations between June 1 and September 9, 2022, led to the impoundment of 4,694 motorcycles from recalcitrant commercial motorcyclists.

In June 2022, 1,885 motorcycles were impounded for contravening the ban. A decline was recorded in July with 1,501 motorcycles impounded while August and September saw the impoundment of 1,029 and 279 motorcycles respectively.However, out of the 1,709 persons arrested for contravening traffic laws, and committing other offences in the state, 131 suspects were screened out while a total of 1,578 were charged to court, leading to the conviction of 1,490. Out of the 1,578 suspects prosecuted, eight had their cases struck out, 11 were dischargeable and 69 were still awaiting trial.

The statistics also confirmed the seizure of 26 tricycles from tricycle operators who, among other offences, contravened the traffic laws in the state.

The period also saw the seizure of 106 vehicles for driving against the traffic in the state. Meanwhile, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, said the enforcement of the ban on commercial motorcycles in some local governments in the state would be continuous to restore sanity to the affected areas.

Alabi, in a statement by Benjamin Hundeyin, yesterday, explained that Lagos, being the commercial capital of the nation, needed to be safe and orderly to attract more investments.