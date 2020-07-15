Lagos, USAID sign letter of cooperation to develop electrification plan

Lagos State Government and United States (U.S.) Agency for International Development (USAID) Power Africa Nigeria Power Sector Program (PA-NPSP) have signed a letter of Cooperation to develop electrification plan for Lagos.

The agreement was reached on Tuesday during a virtual signing event when the representatives of the Lagos State Government and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Power Africa Nigeria Power Sector Program (PA-NPSP) executed a Letter of Cooperation to formally launch the Lagos State Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) initiative.

The Lagos State Integrated Resource Plan, which will be developed in close coordination with PA-NPSP, will serve as a roadmap to guide the development and implementation of a comprehensive electrification strategy that is best suited to the long-term needs of Lagos State. The Integrated Resource Plan, when developed, will be an effective tool for improved planning and decision making towards accelerating successful investment in the electricity sector and ultimately increasing electricity accessibility and reliability in Lagos State.

Speaking during the virtual signing ceremony, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the Integrated Resource Plan is a priority initiative for the Lagos State Government.

“To improve access to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa, there is no better place to start than in Nigeria. The Integrated Resource Plan is a priority initiative for the Lagos State Government and it underpins our electricity strategy to ensure access and reliability to Lagos residents is a reality,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also expressed the State’s gratitude to the Power Africa Nigeria Power Sector Program for leading the initiative and also commended all the domestic stakeholders for providing support to ensure the Lagos Integrated Resource Plan becomes a reality and for their continuous support towards making Lagos greater.

Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Olalere Odusote, while opening the event, said the development is a significant milestone in the implementation plan of the Lagos State Government towards improving electricity access in the State.

Odusote while noting the importance of an energy plan for sustainable economic development stated that “It is impossible to have a sustainable economic plan without an energy plan. The objective of the Lagos State Government is to deliver affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity to Lagos residents, a key enabler for the vision of making Lagos a 21st century economy. The Integrated Resource Plan will be a sustainable, long-term electrification plan for Lagos.”

In his remarks, USAID’s Mission Director, Stephen M. Haykin explained that, “Power Africa recognises the importance of reliable electricity supply to Nigeria’s present and future. From energy perspective, I can’t think of a better way to accelerate access to electricity than to actively partner with the Lagos State Government for the development of a robust Integrated Resource Plan. To this end, it is vital that we support this initiative, as it serves as a critical planning process to meet consumers’ needs for electricity services in a way that satisfies multiple objectives for resource use.”

In support of the Integrated Resource Plan, PA-NPSP will provide an analysis and review of the power sector in Lagos State to develop a state-of-the-art planning mechanism that is best suited for the long-term electricity needs of the State’s residents, businesses, industries, and public/government premises such as hospitals and health clinics.

This roadmap will assist the Lagos State Government and the State’s energy stakeholders to predict power system requirements for the next 20 years, enabling the effective and efficient management of energy resources.

At the signing ceremony, the deputy chief of party for PA-NPSP, Tunde Gbajumo, emphasised the importance of collaborating with relevant stakeholders to develop sustainable solutions.

He explained that PA-NPSP and the Lagos State Government will work closely with various stakeholders in the Lagos State power sector to develop the Integrated Resource Plan and have already formed a Study Team composed of gas suppliers, the two Lagos distribution companies, generation companies, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, the Rural Electrification Agency and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Gbajumo further said that, “The Power Africa Nigeria Power Sector Program is excited to be part of this landmark event for the partnership between the Lagos State Government and USAID and hope that this event will serve as a further testament to the productive and sustainable growth of Nigeria’s energy sector.”

Other participants at the event included the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, General Manager, Lagos State Electricity Board as well as key representatives from Transmission Company of Nigeria, Rural Electrification Agency, Egbin Power PLC, Ikeja Electric PLC and Eko Electricity Distribution Company.