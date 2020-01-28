Lalong orders arrest of Fulani leaders over fresh killings

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau state, has ordered the arrest of Fulani leaders and community heads as a results of attacks in some communities.

At least 15 persons were killed after gunmen raided Kwatas village in Bokkos local government area of the state during the weekend.

The attack came about two weeks after 12 people were killed in a similar incident in Kunben village in Mangu local government area.

At an emergency meeting of community leaders and stakeholders on Tuesday, Lalong ordered the arrest of the Fulani leaders, saying “it is no longer business as usual.”

He said the state government can no longer fold its arm and watch citizens die in the hands of their fellow citizens.

“I have changed, it is no longer business as usual, people cannot continue to die and we do nothing about it. Arrest all Ardos-Fulani leaders, community heads until they produce the killers,” he said.

“How can they say that people are killed and there is no arrest? Are those killing others spirits? I don’t think you can kill 15 human beings and claim you are spirit and there is no arrest.

“All community leaders should be in cell. Arrest them now, nobody is above the law. If they don’t produce the killers keep them in cell. Nobody has immunity except me and the Deputy Governor. This is my charge today, that all Ardos in the affected communities must be in cell.”

Lalong said the incident at Mangu local government area of the state is still being investigated.

He said his administration cannot continue to investigate attacks, adding that peace must be restored.

“Since I have been in the state since February, no event of this magnitude has happened. We have been investigating the incident in Mangun and then this. We cannot continue in this situation in the state,” he said.

“The security agencies have resolved that those people killing must be arrested no matter how highly placed. Peace must return to this state as we cannot continue in this situation.

“They should not sleep in their houses. By the time they are arrested, we will solve this problem.”