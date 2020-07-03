Lalong’s Chief of Staff tests positive for COVID-19

Noel Donjur, the Chief of Staff to Plateau Governor Simon Lalong, has tested positive for COVID-19.

His status was discovered after test conducted for members of the State EXCO on July 1 on the order of the Governor.

Commissioner of information and communication, Dan Manjang in a statement on Friday said: “The outcome of the tests indicate that all other members of the State EXCO tested negative except the Chief of Staff who is asymptomatic and in good condition.

“Accordingly, health officials have commenced treatment for him at one of the isolation centres in the State capital Jos while members of his family and other contacts are being traced, tested and quarantined.

“The Chief of Staff who is in high spirits urged prayers from members of the public and also encourages people to submit to COVID-19 testing which is very important in unveiling cases and leading to treatment.

“However, other personal aides of the Governor, Permanent Secretaries, heads of parastatals as well as other senior civil servants conducted the test on Thursday 2nd July, 2020 and are awaiting the results.”

Governor Lalong, also urged the citizens to continue to adhere strictly to the guidelines issued to step the spread the virus.

Lalong had ordered members of the State Executive Council to undergo COVID-19 test after Commissioner for Commerce and Industry Abe Aku positive.

He stated that after submitting themselves for the test, they should immediately proceed on self isolation.