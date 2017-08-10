Lassa Fever: Ogun places suspected ;patient under watch

A 22-year-old man in Abeokuta, who has allegedly contacted Lassa Fever, is under medical observation at the State General Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta.

The patient, whose name was not given, was said to have returned from a trip to Lagos when he came down with the symptoms.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Babatunde Ipaye, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abeokuta.

He said the patient had been placed under watch.

“He (patient) is resident here in Abeokuta; he travelled to Lagos and returned with the fever.

“He is currently at the state General Hospital Ijaye where he is under medical observation.

“We have carried out the first test.The first sample was positive. It shows some reactions, but we need to carry out another confirmatory test.

“We are doing everything to see whether it is a confirmed case, the patient’s temperature was high, but, today, it has reduced considerably.

“By tomorrow, we should be able to confirm whether it is Lassa fever or not. Meanwhile, the patient has been isolated”, Ipaye said.

The Commissioner said the government had commenced preventive measures against the infection.

NAN recalled that two persons, including a 36-year-old pregnant woman, died at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, after being treated for Lassa fever.