Leicester City’s manager discusses possible departure of Ndidi and Iheanacho

Leicester City’s new manager, Enzo Maresca, has given his approval for Nigerian players Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

The team’s relegation to the second tier of English football has prompted several players to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Iheanacho has been linked to clubs such as AS Roma, Inter Milan, Besiktas, and Aston Villa, while Ndidi has attracted interest from Glasgow Rangers, Celtic, Al Hilal, and Al Ittihad. In addition to Ndidi and Iheanacho, other key players like Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes are also rumored to be considering departures.

Maresca emphasized that the club will not prevent any player from leaving if they express a desire to do so, as the transfer market is open and anything can happen.

He said, “It is difficult, when the market is open, anything can happen.

“At the moment, seven players had their contracts expired, James Maddison left, and some more players can leave. But at the same time, players can leave, so we can bring in more players.

“The market is open, anything can happen. We can bring in players and we can sell them too. The market is long. There are many weeks so we’ll see.”

Here Is The Easy Money-Making Trick Everyone Is Talking About! Learn More Here!