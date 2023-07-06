Let’s unite, reclaim power in Plateau – Lalong charges APC members

Former governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong has charged All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the state to unite, and reclaim power from the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Lalong, who stated this on Thursday in Jos, at an APC major stakeholders meeting, said that with unity of purpose, the party would achieve its goal of “retrieving its stolen mandate”.

The former governor expressed concern over some members’ actions, which he said were capable of causing disaffection, disunity and disintegration of the party.

According to him, every member of the party stands to gain more, right from the state to the national level if the APC returns to the Government House in Jos.

“In the last few months some people thought that APC is finished in Plateau, but by the grace of God, APC will wax stronger in Plateau.

“As we move in to reclaim our mandate, let’s us unite because there is strength in unity, but if we are divided, our target may elude us.

“I know that in party politics, you can fight, but when you come into your room, you resolve, unite and forge ahead as one family.

“There is only one APC in Plateau, there is one state executive of the party, and there is one state office on the Plateau.

“In a political atmosphere, it is fine to have different ambitions and interests, but the interest of the party supersedes every other interest,’’ he stated.

Lalong urged the party faithful to submit to the party’s leadership, both in the state and at the national level if they were true members of the APC.

The former Director General of APC Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 election, told the people to be patient, and assured them that there was still much to benefit from the party.

He also told the stakeholders that President Bola Tinubu believed in the Plateau APC, and would stand with it in all seasons.

Plateau APC Chairman, Chief Rufus Bature, told the gathering that they convened the meeting to rub minds and reflect on the outcome of the last general elections in the state.

Bature expressed the party’s gratitude to members of the party, who in spite of all the onslaught against the party, stood firm in its defence which led to APC’s victory at the national level in the last elections.

“Our party was rigged out through devious electoral manipulations and wicked propaganda. That we lost the governorship election is a temporary setback.

“We assure you all that by God’s grace, we remain confident that we shall reclaim our mandate at the election petition tribunal. This affects not only the governorship, but the state and National Assembly seats.

“This is a trying moment which should strengthen our resolve, rather than than break our spirit. In this renewed hope, we must keep our hope alive.

“We want intimate stakeholders to know that our attention, energies, and resources have been devoted towards reclaiming our mandate at the tribunal,” Bature said.

The chairman, however, said that the party had noticed some disappointing anti-party activities by some members, before, during and after the elections, and had set in motion a machinery to deal with such sundry issues.

He added that in doing so however, due process would be followed and those who needed to be sanctioned would be, in line with the party’s constitution.

Bature further stated that the party also watched with dismay, the activities of some self-styled leaders, who had allegedly been jumping from pillar to post, in search of federal appointments.

Those present at the meeting included; Lalong, the immediate past deputy governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, immediate past Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep. Idris Wase, Sen. Diket Plang, and Rep Yusuf Gagdi.

Others were; Former Minister for Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, Plateau APC governorship candidate, Dr Nentawe Yilwtada and his running mate, Pam Botmang, members of the state and national assemblies, local government chairmen, party officials, among many other APC stakeholders