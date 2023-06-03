Lionel Messi is leaving PSG – Parisian club

Lionel Messi is leaving Paris Saint-Germain after their final match of the season on Saturday, the Ligue 1 champions said on social media.

“After two seasons in the capital, Leo Messi’s adventure with Paris Saint-Germain will conclude at the end of the 2022-23 season,” the club said.

The club said Messi, 35, would play some role in the Ligue 1 match against Clermont at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

He was signed two seasons ago from Barcelona to help PSG win an elusive Champions League, but he failed in that aim.

The French club were beaten in the Champions League last 16 by Real

Madrid last season and suffered the same fate this year at Bayern Munich’s hands.

The Argentinian has earned an estimated annual salary of 30 million euros ($32.1 million) after tax at Qatar-backed PSG.