LIRS Reaffirms January 31 Deadline For Filing Of Annual Tax Returns By Employers of Labour

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has announced that January 31, 2023, remains the deadline for filing the annual tax returns by employers of labour.

The LIRS Executive Chairman, Mr Ayodele Subair made this known in a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications of LIRS, Monsurat Amasa on Sunday.

According to the LIRS Executive Chairman, all businesses and employers of labour residents within Lagos State must file their annual income tax returns on or before January 31, 2023, as failure to comply with the directive would attract penalties as well as other statutory sanctions as stipulated in section 81 (2) of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) Cap P8 LFN 2004 (as amended).

“For filing the annual income tax returns in Lagos State, the only available platform is the LIRS e-Tax portal: https://etax.lirs.net. The e-Tax portal is built for the convenience of taxpayers and is easy, convenient and safe. All businesses and employers of labour are advised to use the e-Tax portal to file their returns.

“With the eTax system, corporate bodies are expected to find it more convenient to carry out tax transactions in the comfort of their homes and offices, Subair noted.

To be on the eTax platform, corporate bodies can follow these steps: Visit https://etax.lirs.net, input your company payer ID, and password, and click login; Step two: Generate your bill and Step three: Make your payment.

“Taxpayer ID of all employees is compulsory for the annual income tax returns to be successfully filed on the e-Tax portal. Therefore, all employees and taxable persons within the State are advised to generate a taxpayer ID (where applicable) and file their individual annual income tax returns on the e-Tax portal.”

For more information or inquiries, taxpayers are enjoined to visit the agency’s website: www.lirs.gov.ng, follow the various LIRS social media platforms: @lirsgovng, email: etaxinfo@lirs.net or call the LIRS customer care hotline: 0700CALL LIRS (0700-2255-5477).

The Act stipulates January 31st as the deadline for filing of annual income tax returns, failing which a penalty accrues.