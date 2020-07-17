Magu not the only Muslim that comes to my church, says Pastor Omale

Emmanuel Omale, founder of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry, Abuja, says he will not deny Ibrahim Magu, suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), because he is a prophet sent to everyone and not just Christians.

Magu is being investigated for allegedly mismanaging loot recovered by the anti-graft agency.

The Presidential Committee on Audit of Recovered Assets (PCARA) said the former acting chairman purchased a property in Dubai using Omale’s name — an allegation the pastor has denied.

But in a sermon to his congregation, Omale said he does not launder money for anyone and described the allegation “as a lie from the pit of hell”.

The pastor said Magu is not the only Muslim who have come to his church and got “results”.

“You see what is going on, on social media. Listen, I don’t launder money for anybody, it is a lie from the pit of hell, I have sons all over the world and I pray for them. They call me for advice, for counselling and I pray for them and beyond,” Omale said.

“This altar is for everybody. It is for Muslims, it is for pagans and Ibrahim Magu is not the only Muslim that you used to come here, sleep here, talk to God and they have result.

“I’m not surprised, Jesus went through this, Jesus was persecuted, if Jesus was not persecuted they won’t hear his name. People that don’t know Omale, know Omale now. If I want to do this kind of publicity, the money is much all over the world, promotion. People that dont want to hear about pastor before, as they heard ‘pastor launder money’, they will go to my YouTube page and they will see the power of God there and they will become my son again.

“There is nobody that will watch my YouTube page and not follow me by force. There is nobody that will see my face that will not love me.

“My face was everywhere – publicity. No doubt about it, I can’t deny him like the way i cannot deny all of you.”

The pastor said anyone fighting him is fighting Jesus.

“Prophet Omale is a prophet of liberation, give the Lord a big hand (applause). If you are Muslim in this building, outside, can you stand up? Come out here, I want to pray for you,” the cleric said.

“I’m a prophet to everybody. Omale is not for only Christians, Omale is for Muslims, is for pagans is for everybody. This is a house of God, we don’t force people to give their lives to Christ.