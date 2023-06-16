Major shake-up as PSC appoints Frank Mba, Bala Ciroma DIGs

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector – General (AIGs) Frank Mba and Bala Ciroma as Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) of Police.

DIG Ciroma will replace DIG Ali Janga, who retired from Service and represented the North East geo-political zone in the Police Management team.

PSC said DIG Ciroma, who is the most senior Officer from the zone, will henceforth represent the zone.

The commission said DIG Mba, will represent the South East zone and replace retired DIG John Amadi, who before his retirement, represented the zone.

A statement on Friday by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani reads: “The Commission also approved the promotion of 14 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police and 22 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the substantive rank of Commissioners.

“These decisions were highpoints of the 21st Plenary Meeting of the Commission presided over by its Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR, retired Inspector General of Police and attended by all the Members of the Commission including the Permanent Secretary/ Secretary to the Commission, Dr. (Mrs) Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku.

“The new AIGs are CP Abubakar Lawal; CP Alhassan Aminu; CP Abdul Umar; CP Shettima Zannah; CP Ebong Eyibio Ebong; CP Adepoju Ayiinde Ilori and CP Okon Okon Effiong.

“Others are; CP Echeng Eworo Echeng; CP Susan Ukpanukiema Horsfall; CP Bankole Lanre Sikiru; CP Oladimeji Yomi Olarewaju; CP Sani Gwarzo and CP Odama Paul Ojeka.

“The 22 Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to the rank of Commissioners are; DCP Abibo Deinma Reuben; DCP Thomas Abraham Nabhoni; DCP Wakil Abdul Salamai; DCP Enyinnaya Inonachi; DCP Ronke Nurat Okunade; DCP Adekunle Ismail Olusokan; DCP Hassan Abdu Yabnet; DCP Festus Chinedu Oko; DCP Aminu Baba Raji; DCP Omolara Ibidun Oluntola; DCP Akoh Benedict Gabriel; DCP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha; DCP Bafda Magaji Jahun, DCP Ahmadu Tijani Abdullahi; and DCP Mohamned Mu’azu; Others are, DCP Bretet Emmanuel Simon; DCP Ihebom M Chukuma; DCP Shettima Mohamned Qurtu; DCP Olatokunbo Maxwell Olabisi; DCP Yusuf Mohammed Lawal; DCP Monica Leo and DCP Abaniwonda Surajudeen Olufemi”.

“The Commission also approved the promotion of twenty four Assistant Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners.

“They include ACP Ezekiel Ibrahim, Project Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Mohammed Shamsudeen, Assistant Director, OPS, Kaduna (NCCSALW); ACP Khan Salihu Usman, Networking Admin ICT FHQ, Abuja; ACP Wan Mantu Chongs, Commander PMF 19 Portharcourt; Baba Lawan Audu, Area Commander, Exeter Akwa-Ibom State Command; Okon Etim Asuquo, Department of Operations, Benue State Command; Louis Chike Nwabuwa, Department of Operations, Plateau State Command; ACP Samuel Osman Onoja, Police College Oji River; ACP Sa’ad Yahaya and ACP Ibrahim Jibrin, Commanders 76 PMF, Nsukka and 56 PMF Ogoni amongst others.

“The Commission also approved the promotion of 39 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners of Police. They include, CSPs Joseph Udoh; Nze Helen Omeba; Uduaku Isaac Udom; Anthony Francis Etim; Benjamin Kelembus Bello; Abdullahi Idris Abubakar; Ogbonnaya Nwota and Daiyabu Mohammed Ahmed among others. It also approved the acting appointment of CSP Akande Bamidele to acting Assistant Commissioner of Police.

“The two AIG’s, 14 CP’s and 22 Deputy Commissioners of Police appeared before the Commission in Plenary for an interactive session, a requirement for their new ranks. The Plenary Meeting also approved a new Instrument of Delegation on delegated powers to the Inspector General of Police.”

Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase congratulated the newly promoted Officers and charged them to reciprocate the Commission’s Good gesture by rededicating themselves to the service of their fatherland.