Makinde Requests Assistance, Promises To Repair Erunmi-Egbeda Road

Additionally, he stated that traditional institutions in the state would soon start receiving 10% of the net allocations made to local governments.

Traditional governing bodies all around the country have long complained about the constitutional allocation, which was set at 5%.

However, Makinde has stated that he will research whether the changes may be implemented through an executive order and begin the 10% payout before the conclusion of his first term in office.

According to a statement sent by the governor’s chief press secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, on behalf of the Governor ‘Seyi Makinde 2023 Campaign Council, the governor made this remark while speaking to traditional rulers in the council in Egbeda Local Government, Ibadan.

The governor said the government would enlarge the Olodo Bridge similarly to how it expanded the General Gas Flyover in Akobo while speaking to party supporters and local government residents who had gathered at the Airport Junction in Ibadan.

As part of his plans for rural development, he also pledged to repair the road from Erunmu to Egbeda Junction if he were to win reelection as governor.

More will come under Omituntun 2.0, according to Makinde, who thanked the inhabitants for their support of his government and their acknowledgment of his accomplishments.

“I value you, Egbeda Local Government, my people. Thank you for appreciating our accomplishments and for your support of our government and your government.

“I believe you are enjoying Omituntun 1.0. The massive infrastructure we are building in Egbeda, are you seeing them? Our interventions at the Ibadan Airport, are you seeing them? What about the scrapping of the N3000 education levy and the distribution of textbooks and exercise books to our students? What about the creation of Amotekun, which has helped the security of our state?

“But everything you have seen so far is nothing compared to what you will witness under Omituntun 2.0.

“Just ensure that you vote for me and other PDP candidates in the National and State Assembly elections. You have done it before, you can do it again.”

Speaking with the traditional rulers on the issue of allocation, the governor said: “Concerning the percentage for traditional leaders, since I came in, we have never defaulted in payment of salaries to you, though it may actually not be enough. Yesterday (Thursday), I still signed the file for the payment on the 25th.

“On the issue of whether it is gross or net, one thing I can promise is that we will look at it and see if we can even pay up to 10 percent and we will do it and pay it before the end of this tenure.

“If it requires implementing it through Executive Order, I will do it immediately, but if not, I will work with the House of Assembly to carry that out. All I am saying in essence is, instead of 5 percent for our traditional rulers, I will make it 10 percent under Omituntun 2.0.”