Mammoth crowd as Zamfara PDP Guber Candidate campaigns in Gummi LGA

The People’s Democratic Party’s Governorship in Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal, has campaigned in Gummi Local Government area.The campaign train also visited Bukkuyum and Anka LGAs on Sunday

The campaign was attended by thousands of party faithful, supporters and well wishers.

They were received by residents of all communities along the Anka – Bukkuyum – Gummi road

Women, youth, children and the aged were carrying placards and banners with various inscription showing their Supporter for the PDP and all it’s Candidates

Addressing the mammoth crowd of party supporters who thronged the campaign rally, the PDP Governorship Hopeful Dauda Lawal Dare assured them that he and other candidates vying for various positions will never disappoint the people if elected

He said the rousing reception that was given the campaign team in Gummi and other local government areas earlier visited was an indication of the party’s acceptability and impending victory at the polls

Dr. Dauda particularly pointed out that his Administration if emerged will give priority to Security, Agriculture, Economy, Healthcare, Education and empowerment

The Zamfara Governorship Hopeful added that he will settle all outstanding tuition fees of Zamfara indegenes studying abroad on State Government scholarship which the current Governor Bello Matawalle and his Government failed to pay , thereby forcing the school authorities to send Zamfara students packing

He described the development as unfortunate and a slap on a Government which promises to help its people.

Also on Security and Economy, the PDP Governorship Candidate says he would ensure protection of lives and property of all citizens which has hitherto affected Communities and their economy

He noted that the economic blueprint of his Government if elected will focus at strengthening security and agricultural productivity to boost the economy and increase Internal Revenue generation.

Dr. Dauda thanked the people for their commitment and assurances to continue to support him and other PDP candidates in all elective positions.

