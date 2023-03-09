Man docked for N7m land scam in Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Command on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 arraigned one Chidi Ogbodo before Justice V.N Ajogwu of the State High Court, Enugu on one count charge bordering on personation.

The defendant sometime in January 2022 allegedly fraudulently presented himself as the owner of a plot of land located at Censers Avenue, Enugu and collected the sum of N7, 035,000 in tranches as payment for the sale of the land. The buyer subsequently discovered that the land does not belong to him and every effort to retrieve her money proved abortive.

The charge against him reads, “that you, CHIDI OGBODO sometime in January 2022 at Enugu State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud committed a felony to wit: Personation, when you falsely represented yourself to be Ugwu Hycienth owner of Plot 4 Censers Avenue, Ugwu-Afa Awkunanaw Amechi in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State , and thereby committed an offence of Personation contrary to and punishable under section 460 of the Criminal Code law, revised Edition, Cap 30 Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, 2004 ”

He pleaded ‘’not guilty’’ when the charge was read to him. Prosecution counsel, Michael Ani prayed the court to remand the defendant and fix a date for trial to commence.

Justice Ajogwu adjourned the matter till April 28, 2023 f, and remanded the defendant in the Nigerian Correctional Service.