Man held for strangling 26-year-old woman in Bayelsa

A 27-year-old man, Joseph Fekala from Ikibiri community in Yenagoa Local Government Area has been arrested by the Bayelsa State Police Command over the murder of a 26-year-old woman at Okaka, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The deceased, identified as Kate Ogwoh, was said to have been strangled to death and her body buried in a shallow grave in the bedroom of the suspect.

According to sources in the area, the mother of the deceased had come knocking at the house of the deceased Friday morning and requested to see her daughter.

His response that he has not seen her made the woman to call for help, shouting that something untoward had happened to her daughter.

The few people that showed up forced their way into the house and discovered the shallow grave and immediately the police were alerted about the incident.

Eyewitness account had it that there was pandemonium as a mob had gathered and the police had to force their way into the house where the suspect was arrested and the body of Ogwoh was evacuated.

One account said Fekala is a Yahoo- Yahoo boy and had allegedly killed Ogwoh for rituals.

Another account said Fekala was a youth pastor in one of the Pentecostal churches and Ogwoh who also attend the church had gone to the suspect house to collect the N50,000, he was owning her for clothes bought.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the story and said Fekala was arrested following a tip-off by neighbours on Friday.

“He is being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department. Investigation is on-going,” he said.