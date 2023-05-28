Man Utd fight back to beat Fulham and secure third

Manchester United wrapped up third place in the Premier League as they came from behind to beat Fulham at Old Trafford.

The visitors took the lead early in the first half when Kenny Tete headed in Willian’s corner at the near post, and they could have gone 2-0 up but Aleksandar Mitrovic saw his penalty saved by David de Gea.

Alejandro Garnacho curled a shot against the crossbar as United responded well and were eventually rewarded with the equaliser when Jadon Sancho poked in after Fred had burst into the area.

Bruno Fernandes put the hosts ahead early in the second half when he was sent clear by Fred and clipped a neat finish beyond Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Marcus Rashford saw a shot saved by Leno as United looked to add a third, while De Gea did well to push away a decent Mitrovic strike late on to secure the victory.

It means the hosts finished third on 75 points while Fulham end the season in 10th place with 52 points.

United taking momentum into FA Cup final

United had already made sure of Champions League football next season by beating Chelsea 4-1 on Thursday to cement a top-four finish.

It meant they went into their final home game of the season without the pressure to get a result, but boss Erik ten Hag was nevertheless determined that his side signed off on a high to ensure they go into next weekend’s FA Cup final with Manchester City in the best possible shape.

The game showed no signs of being an end-of-season dead rubber with both sides attacking with determination and desire, but it was Fulham who got the breakthrough from a set-piece.

United did need a great save from De Gea to prevent Fulham from doubling their lead but from then on the hosts were largely in control – bar one or two moments late on – as they fought back for a 15th home win of the season.

Only Manchester City have won more games on home soil, and there was a good atmosphere around Old Trafford, even when the home side fell behind. That sense of unity could serve them well as they look to complete a domestic double by adding the FA Cup to their League Cup triumph.