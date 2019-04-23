Manchester United loss to Everton was a ‘disrespectful’ performance – Pogba

Manchester United’s players did not respect the club or their fans during Sunday’s 4-0 loss at Everton, says midfielder Paul Pogba.

The result at Goodison Park was United’s third loss in five league games and left them sixth in the Premier League with four matches to go.

“The way we played and the performance of myself, of the team, of everyone is disrespectful,” Pogba told Sky Sports.

“Everything went wrong, but the mentality on the pitch has to change.”

United are three points behind third-placed Tottenham and fourth-placed Chelsea and two behind fifth-placed Arsenal, and will miss out on Champions League qualification if they end the season in their current position.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have lost six of their past eight games since their comeback win over Paris St-Germain in the Champions League in early March.

They play title-chasing Manchester City on Wednesday, before games against Chelsea, Huddersfield and Cardiff.

“The fans want a reaction from the players and the only way to apologise to them is to give everything on the pitch,” added Pogba.

“That’s how we should apologise to the fans, just to give everything for the club, for the shirt, for the team-mates and for ourselves because we can’t perform like we did.

“We can lose games, but with a good performance and pride. When you wear this shirt, you have to work and respect the culture, the history of this club and give everything.

“We didn’t respect ourselves, the club or the fans. What we did on the pitch is not respectful for the team-mates, for the staff, for the people, for the kit man, for everyone.”