Many betrayed PDP in Gombe, says Dankwambo

Ibrahim Dankwambo, governor of Gombe state, says many people betrayed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state during the 2019 elections.

The PDP suffered heavy loss in the elections as President Muhammadu Buhari defeated Atiku Abubakar in the state while Dankwambo also lost his bid to represent Gombe north senatorial district in the national assembly.

Sa’idu Alkali of the All Progressives Congress (APC) clinched the senatorial ticket with 152,546 votes as against the 88,016 votes Dankwambo had.

In the governorship election,Inuwa Yahaya of the APC also defeated Bayero Nafada, his PDP rival.

In a tweet on Saturday, Dankwambo said despite the betrayal, he has remained more dedicated to the opposition party.

He said he did not leave PDP in 2015 when it was “fashionable” to do so and he would not do so now.

“Many betrayed our great party in Gombe but time will tell. Their betrayal though painful has made me more dedicated to the PDP. As a loyal party man, even when it was the fashionable thing in the North to abandon the party in 2015, I never did. We will be vindicated,” the tweet read.

The Gombe governor had lost the presidential ticket of the opposition party to Atiku.