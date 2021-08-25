‘Many killed’, houses razed in fresh attack on Plateau community

An unconfirmed number of people have been reportedly killed in Yelwa Zangam, a community in Jos North LGA of Plateau state.

Several houses were also reportedly set ablaze in the attack.

Ubah Ogaba, police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the incident to TheCable on Wednesday.

“The command is aware of the incident at Yelwa Zangam. Police operatives and other sister agencies were immediately deployed to the area to restore peace and to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.”

The police spokesperson added that details of the attack will be provided soon.

The development comes just three days after Abdulrahman Isah, a police commander, and Hassan Mohammed, a vigilante, were killed in an attack by gunrunners in Kwoi village, Mangu LGA of the state.

It also comes about eight days after five people were killed at Chando-Zrrechi village, Miango district of Bassa LGA of Plateau state.

There has been tension in Plateau after 22 travellers returning to Ondo state from Bauchi were killed on August 14 along Rukuba highway in Jos North LGA of the state.

Simon Lalong, the state governor, had declared a 24-hour curfew in Jos North and dusk-to-dawn restriction in Jos South and Bassa LGAs.