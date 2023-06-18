Marcus Rashford to become Man Utd’s highest paid player

Marcus Rashford is set to become Manchester United’s highest paid player as a reward for his outstanding performance last season.

Rashford currently earns £200,000-per-week, with one more year left on his contract, after United triggered a one-season extension.

However, the Red Devils are keen to tie him down to a new deal that could see him earn £375,000-per-week.

It is the same amount David De Gea earns but the Spaniard is currently out of contract at the end of the month with the deal on offer for him inclusive of a £200,000-per-week earning in an effective wage swap.

De Gea has been heavily tipped to leave the Red Devils this summer, but according to The Sun, the top brass at United are confident he will now stay in Manchester.

However, United could sign a new keeper this summer and it is said that a £45m bid is being lined up for Everton’s Jordan Pickford.