Marwa orders arrest of sellers, users of ‘laughing gas’

Buba Marwa, chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has ordered the arrest of sellers and users of nitrous oxide, otherwise known as “laughing gas”.

Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesperson, in a statement on Tuesday, said ‘laughing gas’ is fast becoming a drug in demand in Nigeria.

Babafemi said the agency will not hesitate to wield the big stick against anyone, no matter their social status involved in the illegal sale or use of the gas in the overall interest of public health.

“Nitrous oxide is a colourless gas that is commonly used for sedation and pain relief, more often by dentists and medical professionals to sedate patients undergoing minor medical procedures,” the statement reads.

“Popularly called laughing gas or N20, it is fast emerging as a drug in demand in Nigeria by young party-goers or fun-seekers to feel intoxicated or high. The gas is often transferred from its containers into balloons, from where its inhaled for euphoric effects.

“The decision to clampdown on those involved in the illegal sale and use of nitrous oxide follows an analysis of the effects on those who abuse the substance, which include: dizziness; disorientation, headache; lightheadedness; fainting spells; hallucinations; falling unconscious and/or suffocating from lack of oxygen; and other neurological complications, especially psychiatric symptoms.”

Babafemi also urged parents, guardians and other stakeholders to be vigilant, alert and warn their young ones against attempting to experiment with or abusing the substance, which poses threats to their mental and overall wellbeing.