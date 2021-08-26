Matawalle asks FG to declare state of emergency on security

Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara state, has asked the federal government to declare a state of emergency on security.

The governor said this when he received Ali Janga, the assistant inspector-general of police in-charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, on Wednesday in Gusau.

Zailani Bappa, Matawalle’s spokesman, in a statement, said the governor expressed concern over the incessant attacks on communities in Zamfara and other states.

According to NAN, Matawalle said the current wave of insecurity was getting out of hand and declaring a state of emergency is the “only available avenue of ending the increasing security challenges at hand”.

“No one feels safe anymore and the only way to return the country on the path of sanity is to act out of the box,” he said.

The governor commended the federal government and security operatives in the country for their commitment to the fight against banditry.

He, however said “extra effort is required to contain the growing security problems that are mounting by the day”.

“The problem in Zamfara state is quite unique from those in other places and therefore require very careful and constructive solutions to control it,” he added.

Matawalle said his administration has never faltered in its support to security operatives and will continue to do so, to enable them succeed.

There have been several calls for the declaration of a state of emergency on security over the course of the year.

In February, hours after the abduction of students in Kagara, Niger state, the senate had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security.

Also in April, the house of representatives asked Buhari to declare a state of emergency over the country’s worsening security challenges.