Max Air aircraft crash-lands in Abuja airport after tyre bursts into flames

A Max Air aircraft reportedly crash-landed on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The aircraft was said to be arriving from Yola, Adamawa state when the incident occurred.

Faithful Hope-Ivbaz, spokesperson of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), confirmed the incident but declined to give further details.

According to Daily Trust, the incident occurred after the plane’s tyre burst into flames.

The Aerodrome Rescue and Fire-fighting Service (ARFFS) at the airport reportedly put out the fire while the passengers were safely disembarked from the plane.

The runway has been temporarily shut until the evacuation of the aircraft.

Mike Ogirima, former president of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), who witnessed the incident, said the tyre burst occurred after takeoff at Yola Airport.

“We thank God. We are still on the runway and pilot has reassured us. He has called for the stairs and we are now disembarking from the runway to be evacuated to the airport building at the arrival hall,” Ogirima was quoted as saying.

“We bless God because we have witnessed the pull out of the tyre right from the airport in Yola and we went into prayer session. I never announced it as a surgeon so as not to cause any panic but we bless God.”

The airline is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

In August 2022, an Owerri-bound plane belonging to Air Peace made an emergency landing in Lagos due to a bird strike.

The plane, which was en route to Owerri, could not land due to the impact of the bird strike, and as such, returned to Lagos for an emergency landing.

The airline in a statement confirming the incident, said there were 143 passengers and one infant on board the plane which was to land in Abuja from Yola at 3 pm.

Max Air said the aircraft, experienced two tire bursts on landing in Abuja and the emergency team immediately responded to it.

“We are pleased to report that all passengers and crew on board the aircraft are safe and sound. The airline has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the passengers are comfortable and are being taken care of during this time,” the statement reads.

“They have been conveyed to the arrival terminal with their luggage and belongings.

“The aircraft tires are being replaced and the aircraft will taxi to the ramp for further investigations before being released for future flights.”