May 29: ‘You’re now father of all, Unite Nigeria’ – Kenyatta tells Tinubu

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to be father to all and uniting force in Nigeria.

Kenyatta made this appeal while speaking at the presidential inauguration lecture in Abuja on Saturday, ahead of Tinubu’s swearing-in.

He noted that since elections are over, the onus lies on Tinubu to unite every Nigerian irrespective of religion, tribe, political and other affiliations.

The former Kenyan leader said, “The contest is now over and the hard work of building a prosperous and unified Nigeria now begins,” he said as a keynote speaker during the event.

“Upon assuming the office of president, you would be wise to transcend from the tactical politics of an election and assume your role as Nigeria’s vision bearer.

“This will demand a complete overhaul of the adversarial mindset that we as politicians are conditioned to embrace during the electoral process.

“As president, you must learn very quickly to lead those who love you and those who don’t with equal passion and commitment because now, you are the father of all.”